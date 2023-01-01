Menu
2022 Toyota Sienna

6,023 KM

Details Features

$71,888

$71,888
+ tax & licensing
$71,888

$71,888
+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Toyota Sienna

2022 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger XLE FWD 8-PASS | POWER SLIDING DOORS | LEATHER SEATS

2022 Toyota Sienna

XLE 8-Passenger XLE FWD 8-PASS | POWER SLIDING DOORS | LEATHER SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

6,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9445669
  • Stock #: LP7228
  • VIN: 5TDGRKEC6NS127228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

