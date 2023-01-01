$62,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2022 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger LE FWD 8-PASS | POWER SLIDING DOORS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635446
- Stock #: AP7569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP7569
- Mileage 37,107 KM
Vehicle Description
AP7569
8-PASSENGER! POWER SLIDING DOORS! HEATED SEATS! POWER DRIVER SEAT! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ 4 Wheel Brake Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport/EV Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Sliding Doors
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2022 Toyota Sienna LE FWD Midnight Black Metallic
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.