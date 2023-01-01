Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota Sienna

37,107 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Sienna

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger LE FWD 8-PASS | POWER SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger LE FWD 8-PASS | POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9635446
  2. 9635446
  3. 9635446
  4. 9635446
  5. 9635446
  6. 9635446
  7. 9635446
  8. 9635446
  9. 9635446
  10. 9635446
  11. 9635446
  12. 9635446
  13. 9635446
  14. 9635446
  15. 9635446
  16. 9635446
  17. 9635446
  18. 9635446
  19. 9635446
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635446
  • Stock #: AP7569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AP7569
  • Mileage 37,107 KM

Vehicle Description

AP7569

8-PASSENGER! POWER SLIDING DOORS! HEATED SEATS! POWER DRIVER SEAT! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ 4 Wheel Brake Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ 8-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport/EV Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Sliding Doors
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2022 Toyota Sienna LE FWD Midnight Black Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 78,648 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XS...
 64,765 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna L...
 37,107 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory