2022 Toyota Tundra

12,707 KM

Details Description Features

$75,588

+ tax & licensing
$75,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4WD LEATHER SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF

2022 Toyota Tundra

Limited 4WD LEATHER SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,588

+ taxes & licensing

12,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813463
  • Stock #: 23248A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23248A
  • Mileage 12,707 KM

Vehicle Description

23248A

LOW KILOMETERS! PANORAMIC ROOF! LEATHER SEATS! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! WIRELESS CHARGER! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Seats
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2022 Toyota Tundra Limited 4WD Blueprint

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

Automatic
4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

