$93,888+ tax & licensing
866-608-5503
2022 Toyota Tundra
Hybrid Platinum Hybrid 4WD BROWN INTERIOR
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$93,888
- Listing ID: 9895802
- Stock #: P7294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,704 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATS! PANORAMIC ROOF! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! WIRELESS CHARGER! RECENT ARRIVAL! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM with JBL Audio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Brown Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Folding Side Mirrors
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum Hybrid 4WD Blueprint
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
