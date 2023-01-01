Menu
2022 Toyota Tundra

8,704 KM

$93,888

+ tax & licensing
$93,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2022 Toyota Tundra

2022 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Platinum Hybrid 4WD BROWN INTERIOR

2022 Toyota Tundra

Hybrid Platinum Hybrid 4WD BROWN INTERIOR

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$93,888

+ taxes & licensing

8,704KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9895802
  Stock #: P7294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7294
  • Mileage 8,704 KM

Vehicle Description

P7294

LEATHER SEATS! PANORAMIC ROOF! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! WIRELESS CHARGER! RECENT ARRIVAL! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM with JBL Audio
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Brown Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Wireless Mobile Charger
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Folding Side Mirrors
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ 360-View Camera
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors

2022 Toyota Tundra Platinum Hybrid 4WD Blueprint

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

