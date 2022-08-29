$35,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline Auto LIKE NEW ONLY 50 KM NO ISSUES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9197710
- Stock #: 3221
- VIN: 3VWCM7BU2NM027339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
ONLY 50 KM NO ACCIDENT LIKE NEW 4 DR SEDAN AUTO FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH CAMERA SAFETY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS, CRUIZE CONTROL, A/C,BLUE TOOTH…
HEATED SEATS AND STERRING WHEEL
SAFETY INCLUDED, at no extra cost
Clean no accident car fax
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4XtJWTfSm1apEKDE0%2BgVTmj0vrqhYAFM
USE THE LINK OF CARFAX
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
