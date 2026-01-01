2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

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<div class=container><div id=model-response-message-contentr_6b64287f451a0d2f class=markdown markdown-main-panel enable-updated-hr-color force-compact-layout md-content tutor-markdown-rendering dir=ltr aria-busy=false aria-live=polite><h3 data-path-to-node=2><strong data-path-to-node=2 data-index-in-node=0>R-Line & Black Edition Styling</strong></h3><ul data-path-to-node=3><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-112 data-path-to-node=3,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Exterior Package:</strong> <span class=citation-303 citation-end-303>Sporty R-Line front and rear bumpers, blacked-out front grille, black window surrounds, black roof rails, and black side mirror caps.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=2><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-112 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-110 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-110><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-110><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-110 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-113 data-path-to-node=3,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Wheels:</strong> <span class=citation-302 citation-end-302>19-inch Auckland black-painted alloy wheels.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=3><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-113 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-111 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-111><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-111><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-111 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-114 data-path-to-node=3,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Cabin Accents:</strong> <span class=citation-301 citation-end-301>R-Line leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch controls, black headliner, brushed stainless steel pedals, and aluminum door sills with R-Line badging.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=4><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-114 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-112 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-112><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-112><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-112 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-115 data-path-to-node=3,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=3,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Lighting:</strong> <span class=citation-300 citation-end-300>Multi-color customizable interior ambient lighting (up to 30 colors).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=5><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-115 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-113 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-113><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-113><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-113 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=4><h3 data-path-to-node=5><strong data-path-to-node=5 data-index-in-node=0>Performance & Mechanical</strong></h3><ul data-path-to-node=6><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-116 data-path-to-node=6,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Engine:</strong> <span class=citation-299 citation-end-299>2.0L TSI® turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=6><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-116 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-114 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-114><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-114><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-114 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-117 data-path-to-node=6,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Transmission:</strong> <span class=citation-298 citation-end-298>8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic® manual shift mode.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=7><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-117 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-115 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-115><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-115><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-115 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-118 data-path-to-node=6,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=6,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Drivetrain:</strong> <span class=citation-297 citation-end-297>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or available 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=8><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-118 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-116 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-116><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-116><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-116 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=7><h3 data-path-to-node=8><strong data-path-to-node=8 data-index-in-node=0>Interior & Comfort</strong></h3><ul data-path-to-node=9><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-119 data-path-to-node=9,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Seating:</strong> <span class=citation-296 citation-end-296>V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with an 8-way power driver seat (including power lumbar support).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=9><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-119 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-117 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-117><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-117><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-117 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-120 data-path-to-node=9,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Front Seats:</strong> <span class=citation-295 citation-end-295>Multi-level heated front seats.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=10><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-120 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-118 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-118><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-118><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-118 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-121 data-path-to-node=9,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Sunroof:</strong> <span class=citation-294 citation-end-294>Panoramic power tilt-and-slide sunroof with power sunshade.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=11><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-121 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-119 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-119><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-119><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-119 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-122 data-path-to-node=9,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Climate Control:</strong> <span class=citation-293 citation-end-293>Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat air vents.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=12><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-122 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-120 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-120><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-120><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-120 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-123 data-path-to-node=9,4,0><strong data-path-to-node=9,4,0 data-index-in-node=0>Convenience:</strong> <span class=citation-292 citation-end-292>Keyless access with push-button start, remote engine start, power tailgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=13><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-123 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-121 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-121><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-121><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-121 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=10><h3 data-path-to-node=11><strong data-path-to-node=11 data-index-in-node=0>Infotainment & Technology</strong></h3><ul data-path-to-node=12><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-124 data-path-to-node=12,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Driver Display:</strong> <span class=citation-291 citation-end-291>10.25-inch customizable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=14><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-124 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-122 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-122><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-122><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-122 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-125 data-path-to-node=12,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Touchscreen:</strong> <span class=citation-290 citation-end-290>8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment display.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=15><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-125 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-123 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-123><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-123><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-123 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-126 data-path-to-node=12,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Smartphone Integration:</strong> <span class=citation-289 citation-end-289>Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=16><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-126 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-124 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-124><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-124><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-124 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-127 data-path-to-node=12,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Charging:</strong> <span class=citation-288 citation-end-288>Wireless smartphone charging pad and multiple USB-C ports.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=17><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-127 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-125 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-125><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-125><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-125 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-128 data-path-to-node=12,4,0><strong data-path-to-node=12,4,0 data-index-in-node=0>Connectivity:</strong> <span class=citation-287 citation-end-287>Volkswagen Car-Net® connected services and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=18><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-128 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-126 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-126><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-126><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-126 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul><hr data-path-to-node=13><h3 data-path-to-node=14><strong data-path-to-node=14 data-index-in-node=0>Safety & Driver Assistance (IQ.DRIVE)</strong></h3><ul data-path-to-node=15><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-129 data-path-to-node=15,0,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,0,0 data-index-in-node=0>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</strong> <span class=citation-286 citation-end-286>with Stop & Go.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=19><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-129 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-127 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-127><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-127><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-127 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-130 data-path-to-node=15,1,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,1,0 data-index-in-node=0>Travel Assist</strong> <span class=citation-285>(Semi-automated driving assistance) & </span><strong data-path-to-node=15,1,0 data-index-in-node=52><span class=citation-285>Lane Assist</span></strong><span class=citation-285 citation-end-285> (Lane Keeping System).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=20><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-130 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-128 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-128><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-128><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-128 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-131 data-path-to-node=15,2,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,2,0 data-index-in-node=0>Front Assist</strong> <span class=citation-284 citation-end-284>(Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Detection).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=21><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-131 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-129 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-129><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-129><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-129 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-132 data-path-to-node=15,3,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,3,0 data-index-in-node=0>Side Assist</strong> <span class=citation-283>(Blind Spot Monitor) with </span><strong data-path-to-node=15,3,0 data-index-in-node=38><span class=citation-283>Rear Traffic Alert</span></strong><span class=citation-283 citation-end-283>.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=22><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-132 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-130 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-130><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-130><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-130 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-133 data-path-to-node=15,4,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,4,0 data-index-in-node=0>Park Distance Control</strong> <span class=citation-282 citation-end-282>(Front and Rear parking sensors) with Rearview Camera.<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=23><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-133 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-131 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-131><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-131><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-131 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li><li><p id=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-134 data-path-to-node=15,5,0><strong data-path-to-node=15,5,0 data-index-in-node=0>Emergency Assist</strong> <span class=citation-281 citation-end-281>(Brings vehicle to a stop if driver becomes unresponsive).<sup class=superscript embedded data-turn-source-index=24><!----></sup></span><!----><span class=button-container hide-from-message-actions ng-star-inserted>   <button class=mat-mdc-tooltip-trigger button image-fade-on hide-from-message-actions aria-label=Learn More aria-controls=sources aria-expanded=false aria-describedby=p-rc_e84b9e37ddedff7a-134 cdk-describedby-message-ng-1-8></button><!----></span><!----></p><div class=container ng-tns-c2416132418-132 hide><!----><div class=carousel-container ng-tns-c2416132418-132><div class=carousel-content ng-tns-c2416132418-132><div class=sources-carousel-source ng-tns-c2416132418-132 hide ng-star-inserted data-test-id=sources-carousel-source><!----></div><!----><!----></div></div><!----></div><!----><!----><!----><!----><p> </p></li></ul></div><!----></div><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

46,656 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
14523910

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
46,656KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX0NM083002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,656 KM

Vehicle Description

R-Line & Black Edition Styling

  • Exterior Package: Sporty R-Line front and rear bumpers, blacked-out front grille, black window surrounds, black roof rails, and black side mirror caps.  

     

  • Wheels: 19-inch "Auckland" black-painted alloy wheels.  

     

  • Cabin Accents: R-Line leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch controls, black headliner, brushed stainless steel pedals, and aluminum door sills with R-Line badging.  

     

  • Lighting: Multi-color customizable interior ambient lighting (up to 30 colors).  

     

Performance & Mechanical

  • Engine: 2.0L TSI® turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque).  

     

  • Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic® manual shift mode.  

     

  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or available 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD).  

     

Interior & Comfort

  • Seating: V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with an 8-way power driver seat (including power lumbar support).  

     

  • Front Seats: Multi-level heated front seats.  

     

  • Sunroof: Panoramic power tilt-and-slide sunroof with power sunshade.  

     

  • Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat air vents.  

     

  • Convenience: Keyless access with push-button start, remote engine start, power tailgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.  

     

Infotainment & Technology

  • Driver Display: 10.25-inch customizable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster.  

     

  • Touchscreen: 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment display.  

     

  • Smartphone Integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.  

     

  • Charging: Wireless smartphone charging pad and multiple USB-C ports.  

     

  • Connectivity: Volkswagen Car-Net® connected services and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.  

     

Safety & Driver Assistance (IQ.DRIVE)

  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go.  

     

  • Travel Assist (Semi-automated driving assistance) & Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System).  

     

  • Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Detection).  

     

  • Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor) with Rear Traffic Alert.  

     

  • Park Distance Control (Front and Rear parking sensors) with Rearview Camera.  

     

  • Emergency Assist (Brings vehicle to a stop if driver becomes unresponsive).  

     

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$26,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan