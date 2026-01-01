$26,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 4MOTION
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior Package: Sporty R-Line front and rear bumpers, blacked-out front grille, black window surrounds, black roof rails, and black side mirror caps.
Wheels: 19-inch "Auckland" black-painted alloy wheels.
Cabin Accents: R-Line leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with touch controls, black headliner, brushed stainless steel pedals, and aluminum door sills with R-Line badging.
Lighting: Multi-color customizable interior ambient lighting (up to 30 colors).
Engine: 2.0L TSI® turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque).
Transmission: 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic® manual shift mode.
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) or available 4MOTION® All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
Seating: V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with an 8-way power driver seat (including power lumbar support).
Front Seats: Multi-level heated front seats.
Sunroof: Panoramic power tilt-and-slide sunroof with power sunshade.
Climate Control: Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat air vents.
Convenience: Keyless access with push-button start, remote engine start, power tailgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
Driver Display: 10.25-inch customizable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster.
Touchscreen: 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment display.
Smartphone Integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.
Charging: Wireless smartphone charging pad and multiple USB-C ports.
Connectivity: Volkswagen Car-Net® connected services and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go.
Travel Assist (Semi-automated driving assistance) & Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System).
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Detection).
Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor) with Rear Traffic Alert.
Park Distance Control (Front and Rear parking sensors) with Rearview Camera.
Emergency Assist (Brings vehicle to a stop if driver becomes unresponsive).
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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