2022 ZERO SR/S
ZF 15.6 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE!!!
20KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9705382
- Stock #: 3-23-020
- VIN: 538ZFEZ7XNCL20393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Green
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3-23-020
- Mileage 20 KM
Vehicle Description
The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Sage and comes configured with the following options:
- 100% electric powertrain
- Range up to 301km
- Clutchless Direct Drive
- Belt Drive
- 10 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 1 Charger
- 2 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 2 Charger
- 60 min charge time (to 95% SoC) with optional 6 kW Rapid Charger
- Peak Torque: 140 ft/lb
- Peak Power: 110 hp
- Curb weight: 518 lbs
EFFORTLESS POWER
- 140 ft-lb of Torque
- 110 Horsepower (with a Twist of the Throttle)
- ZF 75 -10 motor
- ZF 17.3 kWh Lithium-Ion Battery
EFFORTLESS CONTROL
- Equipped with latest Cypher III+ Operating System
- Bosch's Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC; Adaptable Motorcycle and Powertrain Combination allowing for effortless navigation of terrains and conditions)
- GPS Navigation
EFFORTLESS CONNECTION
- Customizable Dash
- Zero's Next Gen Mobile Phone Application for ease of communication of critical information
- Incredibly light and optimized mass centralized design
- Steel-Trellis Frame
- Custom Swingarm
- Advanced Showa Suspension
- Dual Radial Front Brake System
This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market.
Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km).
