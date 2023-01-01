Menu
2022 ZERO SR/S

20 KM

Details Description

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

ZF 15.6 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE!!!

2022 ZERO SR/S

ZF 15.6 ALL ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE!!!

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

20KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9705382
  Stock #: 3-23-020
  VIN: 538ZFEZ7XNCL20393

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Light Green
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 3-23-020
  Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE A VARIETY OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

The all new, all electric ZERO MOTORCYCLES are finally here!! Come visit our indoor showroom in Oakville today. This electric motorcycle is finished in Sage and comes configured with the following options:


- 100% electric powertrain


- Range up to 301km


- Clutchless Direct Drive


- Belt Drive

- 10 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 1 Charger


- 2 hour charge time (to 95% SoC) with Integrated Level 2 Charger


- 60 min charge time (to 95% SoC) with optional 6 kW Rapid Charger


- Peak Torque: 140 ft/lb


- Peak Power: 110 hp


- Curb weight: 518 lbs




EFFORTLESS POWER





- 140 ft-lb of Torque



- 110 Horsepower (with a Twist of the Throttle)


- ZF 75 -10 motor


- ZF 17.3 kWh Lithium-Ion Battery




EFFORTLESS CONTROL





- Equipped with latest Cypher III+ Operating System


- Bosch's Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC; Adaptable Motorcycle and Powertrain Combination allowing for effortless navigation of terrains and conditions)


- GPS Navigation




EFFORTLESS CONNECTION




- Customizable Dash


- Zero's Next Gen Mobile Phone Application for ease of communication of critical information


- Incredibly light and optimized mass centralized design


- Steel-Trellis Frame


- Custom Swingarm


- Advanced Showa Suspension


- Dual Radial Front Brake System




This all electric motorcycle is one of a kind and will NOT disappoint. We consider this one of the best values in the rapidly growing EV market.


Price listed is MSRP plus Freight & PDI, HST, and Licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.



We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.


As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


Manufacture Limited Warranty (2 years) as well as Manufacture Power Pack Warranty (5 years / unlimited km).

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

