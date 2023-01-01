2023 Acura Integra

$45,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9906470

9906470 Stock #: K9554

K9554 VIN: 19UDE4H3XPA800383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,101 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $47 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: - DYNAMIC MODE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.