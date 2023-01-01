$45,980+ tax & licensing
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2023 Acura Integra
A-Spec | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | HEATED SEATS |
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
8,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906470
- Stock #: K9554
- VIN: 19UDE4H3XPA800383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $47
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: - DYNAMIC MODE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9