2023 Acura Integra

8,101 KM

Details Description Features

$45,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

A-Spec | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

8,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906470
  • Stock #: K9554
  • VIN: 19UDE4H3XPA800383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,101 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Acura-Integra-2023-id9611986.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $47
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: - DYNAMIC MODE - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE KEEP ASSIST - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED SEATS - 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS - MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

