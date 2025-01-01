Menu
2023 Bayliner 185

Details

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Bayliner 185

BAYLINER VR-4 7055 WITH TRAILER

12708888

2023 Bayliner 185

BAYLINER VR-4 7055 WITH TRAILER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

$55,000 + taxes & licensing
905-337-9339

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2023 Bayliner 185