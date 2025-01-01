Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 for sale in Oakville, ON

2023 Cadillac XT4

18,000 KM

Details

SOLD

Make it Yours

2023 Cadillac XT4

Watch This Vehicle
12801490

2023 Cadillac XT4

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1753565637
  2. 1753565637
  3. 1753565637
  4. 1753565637
  5. 1753565637
  6. 1753565637
  7. 1753565637
  8. 1753565637
  9. 1753565637
  10. 1753565637
  11. 1753565637
  12. 1753565637
  13. 1753565637
  14. 1753565637
  15. 1753565637
  16. 1753565637
  17. 1753565637
  18. 1753565637
  19. 1753565637
  20. 1753565637
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
18,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2023 Cadillac XT4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Cadillac XT4 18,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Jeep Patriot for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Jeep Patriot 120,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Optima EX Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Kia Optima EX Premium 93,000 KM SOLD

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2023 Cadillac XT4