$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
AUTO LADDER RACK CAMERA LANE KEEP CERTIFED
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
AUTO LADDER RACK CAMERA LANE KEEP CERTIFED
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,442 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO,LADDER ROOF RACK, TOOL BOX INCLUDED
ALL NEW BRAKES PADS AND ROTORS,
FULLY SYNTHETIC OIL CAHNGE SAFETY CERTIFICATION
, BACK UP CAMERA ,LANE KEEP, POWER SUNROOF , LEATHERATE 6 PASSENGER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, , PUSH START, ALLOY RIMS
CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234