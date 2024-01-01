$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
1,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT9PC639589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 1,069 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
