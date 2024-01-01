Menu
2023 Dodge Durango

1,069 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

R/T

2023 Dodge Durango R/T

R/T

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT9PC639589

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,069 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-XXXX

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2023 Dodge Durango