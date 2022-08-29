Menu
2023 Ducati Diavel

1 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2023 Ducati Diavel

2023 Ducati Diavel

V4

2023 Ducati Diavel

V4

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9230806
  • Stock #: ddfgdsds

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Now taking orders for the New Ducati Diavel V4 Muscular, sporty, exaggerated and elegant at the same time, able to magnetize attention in any context, Diavel V4 synthesizes seemingly distant technical, dynamic and stylistic features, such as those of sport nakeds and muscle cruisers.

The exhilarating performances of the V4 Granturismo engine are combined with surprising agility and dynamics for such a motorcycle.

We also carry a full line of genuine Ducati parts, accessories, apparel, gear and performance parts. All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs etc. Easy financing, refinancing, and leasing possible. Our 60 month, open loan terms are payable at any time. Finance for up to 180 months, open, without penalties or fees. Refinance your current bike loan with us for lower rates and lower payments. Please call us and save on your monthly payments starting today!

