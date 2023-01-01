$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
905-847-0838
2023 Ducati Panigale V4
2023 Ducati Panigale V4
SP
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840437
- VIN: zdmdagww0pb003938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
V4SP at Ducati Centre Oakville Call for details. READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms is also available. We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparel (Ducati Performance).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9