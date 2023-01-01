$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10064799
- Stock #: cft68
- VIN: zdmdag2w2pb005833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
New 2023 V4 All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms is also available. We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparel (Ducati Performance).
