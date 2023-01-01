Menu
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064799
  • Stock #: cft68
  • VIN: zdmdag2w2pb005833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New 2023 V4 All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms is also available. We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparel (Ducati Performance).

More inventory From Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2023 Ducati Panigale...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ducati Panigale...
 1,788 KM
$27,775 + tax & lic
2022 Ducati Streetfi...
 244 KM
$20,395 + tax & lic

Email Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

