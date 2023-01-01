$24,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ducati Streetfighter
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10475787
- VIN: zdmfakww1rb009200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 6,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in 2023 Streetfighter. READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY new tires. All trades considered: Bikes, Cars, SUVs, etc. Easy financing, refinancing and open loan terms are payable at any time without penalties or fees. Finance for longer terms is also available. We have a full line of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories & Apparel (Ducati Performance). $24,995. plus HST and licensing.
