<p>Just in only 3886 km, Extras include a Ducati performance Carbon front fender, Trank guards and a Tinted wind screen. READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY We welcome various trades, including bikes, cars, SUVs, and more. Enjoy convenient financing and refinancing options with open loan terms that can be settled at any time without additional charges. Extended financing terms are also accessible. Explore our comprehensive range of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories, and Apparel, including Ducati Performance items. $18,999.00 + HST and Licensing. </p>

2023 Ducati SuperSport S

3,866 KM

Details Description

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ducati SuperSport S

2023 Ducati SuperSport S

Location

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

3,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN zdmvabds1pb005544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2023 Ducati SuperSport S