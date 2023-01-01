$18,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ducati SuperSport S
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-0838
Certified
$18,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 3,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Just in only 3886 km, Extras include a Ducati performance Carbon front fender, Trank guards and a Tinted wind screen. READY FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY We welcome various trades, including bikes, cars, SUVs, and more. Enjoy convenient financing and refinancing options with open loan terms that can be settled at any time without additional charges. Extended financing terms are also accessible. Explore our comprehensive range of Ducati Motorcycles, Parts, Accessories, and Apparel, including Ducati Performance items. $18,999.00 + HST and Licensing.
