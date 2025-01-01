$57,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG
2023 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,798KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5DPXPLB28374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 4M040A
- Mileage 17,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, 12''' LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.
Black 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG 314A | HIGH PKG 4D Sport Utility 2.7L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, 12''' LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.
Black 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG 314A | HIGH PKG 4D Sport Utility 2.7L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2022 Ford F-150 Limited 48,714 KM $65,244 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **AS-IS** 183,314 KM $26,949 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium 149,023 KM $16,749 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Ford Bronco