Recent Arrival!

10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, 12 LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.

Black 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG 314A | HIGH PKG 4D Sport Utility 2.7L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Ford Bronco

17,798 KM

$57,500

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG

2023 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,798KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5DPXPLB28374

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4M040A
  • Mileage 17,798 KM

Recent Arrival!


10 Speakers w/Subwoofer, 12''' LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 314A Lux Package, Evasive Steering Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel, Information on Demand Panel, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wireless Charging Pad.

Black 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 314A | HIGH PKG 314A | HIGH PKG 4D Sport Utility 2.7L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

$57,500

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Ford Bronco