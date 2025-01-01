Menu
2023 Ford Bronco

31,571 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Badlands

13103684

2023 Ford Bronco

Badlands

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,571KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE5DH1PLB49008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7283
  • Mileage 31,571 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Ford Bronco