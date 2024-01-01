Menu
Account
Sign In
Former Rental<p> </p> <h4>PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)<br /> Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!<br /> Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo<br /> Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

11,210 KM

Details Description Features

$33,009

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Sport | Alloy Wheels | Sync 3 | 4x4 !!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Sport | Alloy Wheels | Sync 3 | 4x4 !!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 11014577
  2. 11014577
  3. 11014577
  4. 11014577
  5. 11014577
  6. 11014577
  7. 11014577
  8. 11014577
  9. 11014577
  10. 11014577
  11. 11014577
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,009

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9A68PRD48998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Rental



PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing and carpet shampoo

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE 5,542 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 30,711 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Ford Fusion SEL 143,432 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,009

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Bronco Sport