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2023 Ford Bronco Sport

21,921 KM

Details Features

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
14452540

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,921KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C60PRD30301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # OFLP7449
  • Mileage 21,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Ford Bronco Sport