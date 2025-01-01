Menu
2023 Ford Escape

34,317 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite

13314689

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,317KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9PZ6PUA92434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7315
  • Mileage 34,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

