$36,131+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 202A
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 202A
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$36,131
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH9PGA45887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Remote Start System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad.
Gray 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 202A 202A 4D Sport Utility 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Remote Start System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad.
Gray 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 202A 202A 4D Sport Utility 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2021 Ford F-250 XLT 250,841 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer 202A | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PKG 156,336 KM $30,250 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series II OBSIDIAN PKG 62,700 KM $78,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$36,131
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Ford Explorer