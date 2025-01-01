Menu
Recent Arrival!

4WD, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captains Chairs, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Remote Start System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad.

Gray 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 202A 202A 4D Sport Utility 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

2023 Ford Explorer

92,986 KM

$36,131

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 202A

12514156

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 202A

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$36,131

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH9PGA45887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Remote Start System, SecuriCode Keyless Entry Keypad.

Gray 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 202A 202A 4D Sport Utility 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$36,131

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Ford Explorer