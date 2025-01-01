Menu
2023 Ford Explorer

20,796 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer

Platinum

12709866

2023 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,796KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC5PGB61258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,796 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford Explorer