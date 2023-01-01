Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Explorer

976 KM

Details Description Features

$68,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,777

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer

2023 Ford Explorer

ST | Twin Panel Moonroof | Tech Pkg | Active Park Assist!!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Explorer

ST | Twin Panel Moonroof | Tech Pkg | Active Park Assist!!

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9711619
  2. 9711619
  3. 9711619
  4. 9711619
  5. 9711619
  6. 9711619
  7. 9711619
  8. 9711619
  9. 9711619
  10. 9711619
  11. 9711619
  12. 9711619
  13. 9711619
  14. 9711619
  15. 9711619
  16. 9711619
  17. 9711619
  18. 9711619
  19. 9711619
  20. 9711619
  21. 9711619
  22. 9711619
  23. 9711619
  24. 9711619
  25. 9711619
  26. 9711619
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711619
  • Stock #: D3T298B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC4PGA37161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 976 KM

Vehicle Description




PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee.

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2023 Lincoln Aviator...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 107,854 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 31,644 KM
$40,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory