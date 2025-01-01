Menu
2023 Ford F-150

70,160 KM

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

12569780

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
70,160KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5PFB10887

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7156
  • Mileage 70,160 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

2023 Ford F-150