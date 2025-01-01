Menu
2023 Ford F-150

14,496 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12631656

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
14,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E82PFC39666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,496 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

