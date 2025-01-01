Menu
2023 Ford F-350

22,841 KM

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box--diesel

12142890

2023 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box--diesel

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,841KM
VIN 1ft8w3bt8ped21033

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6984
  • Mileage 22,841 KM

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)


*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Boxside Steps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

2023 Ford F-350