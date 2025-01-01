$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Ford Maverick
XLT
2023 Ford Maverick
XLT
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E34PRA45725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,528 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2023 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 1,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 402A HIGH PKG | NO ACCIDENTS | BOUGHT/SVC'D HERE | 118,307 KM $53,083 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X6 M DINA EXHAUST | PREMIUM PKG | HARMON KARDON 104,350 KM $57,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Ford Maverick