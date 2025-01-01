Menu
2023 Ford Maverick

75,528 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Maverick

XLT

13314692

2023 Ford Maverick

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E34PRA45725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Ford Maverick