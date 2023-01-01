2023 Ford Transit 250

$68,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10167591

10167591 Stock #: P6680X

P6680X VIN: 1FTBR2Y85PKA45020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 97 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.