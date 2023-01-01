$68,900+ tax & licensing
$68,900
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2023 Ford Transit 250
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
97KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10167591
- Stock #: P6680X
- VIN: 1FTBR2Y85PKA45020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 97 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2