Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Ford Transit 250

97 KM

Details Features

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Transit 250

2023 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Transit 250

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 10167591
  2. 10167591
Contact Seller

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167591
  • Stock #: P6680X
  • VIN: 1FTBR2Y85PKA45020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2021 Honda Pilot EX-...
 25,204 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 75,327 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 75,610 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory