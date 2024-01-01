Menu
Experience the thrill of driving a brand-new 2023 Honda Civic EX CVT SUNROOF|BACKUP|ALLOYS at Alfaisal Motors Ltd.! This sleek and stylish sedan is the perfect blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Wrapped in a pristine white exterior with a luxurious black interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, a powerful and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine delivers exhilarating performance, while the CVT transmission provides a smooth and seamless driving experience. With only 33,057km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new.

This Civic EX CVT is loaded with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy the open-air feeling of a sunroof and the added peace of mind of a backup camera, while the alloy wheels add a touch of sporty elegance. Stay connected with your favourite apps thanks to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cruise comfortably with adaptive smart cruise control and heated seats. This Civic EX CVT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand both style and substance.

Here are five features that make this Honda Civic stand out:

Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air experience and let the sunshine in.
Backup Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety.
Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style and elegance.
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Enjoy hands-free driving on the highway.
Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during the cold winter months.

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,057KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F34PH100750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
2023 Honda Civic