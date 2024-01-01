$29,890+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
EX CVT SUNROOF|BACKUP|ALLOYS
2023 Honda Civic
EX CVT SUNROOF|BACKUP|ALLOYS
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$29,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,057 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $29890 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.
Experience the thrill of driving a brand-new 2023 Honda Civic EX CVT SUNROOF|BACKUP|ALLOYS at Alfaisal Motors Ltd.! This sleek and stylish sedan is the perfect blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Wrapped in a pristine white exterior with a luxurious black interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Under the hood, a powerful and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine delivers exhilarating performance, while the CVT transmission provides a smooth and seamless driving experience. With only 33,057km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new.
This Civic EX CVT is loaded with features that enhance both safety and convenience. Enjoy the open-air feeling of a sunroof and the added peace of mind of a backup camera, while the alloy wheels add a touch of sporty elegance. Stay connected with your favourite apps thanks to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and cruise comfortably with adaptive smart cruise control and heated seats. This Civic EX CVT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand both style and substance.
Here are five features that make this Honda Civic stand out:
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open-air experience and let the sunshine in.
- Backup Camera: Drive with confidence and added safety.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of sporty style and elegance.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Enjoy hands-free driving on the highway.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy during the cold winter months.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
905-334-3596