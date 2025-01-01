2023 Infiniti QX50

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;><span>  </span><strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754687542887_9243778840902529 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2023 Infiniti QX50

30,141 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX50

SPORT AWD

2023 Infiniti QX50

SPORT AWD

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,141KM
VIN 3PCAJ5FB3PF112357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,141 KM

Vehicle Description

A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you are getting.

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE

Price shown excludes HST, $12.50 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
INFINITI InTouch Tracker System
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/4-way driver power lumbar and memory
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Non-Metallic Paint w/Badging
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Variable Compression Turbo 4-Cylinder
5.85 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Bose Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
ECO
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: drive mode selector (standard
sport and personal) and hill start assist
Rear Automatic Braking w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
296 kgs
Wheels: 20 Dark Painted & Machine Finished

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2023 Infiniti QX50