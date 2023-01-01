2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,988 + taxes & licensing

2 9 , 4 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10634298

10634298 Stock #: M2706A

M2706A VIN: 1C4RJKET3P8722531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M2706A

Mileage 29,482 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Sunroof tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking Passenger Airbag Sensor Rear Collision Mitigation Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

