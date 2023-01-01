$72,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-845-1646
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L SUMMIT RESERVE
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$72,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10634298
- Stock #: M2706A
- VIN: 1C4RJKET3P8722531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M2706A
- Mileage 29,482 KM
Vehicle Description
Great condition, safetied 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve 4X4 equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: Customer preferred package 25U, advanced ProTech Group IV, luxury tech group V, and much more.Exterior: Bright WhiteInterior: Black / Tupelo Interior with Palermo Leather Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kennedy Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.