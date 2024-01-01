Menu
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1,820 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,820KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJYD64P8784180

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4B093A
  • Mileage 1,820 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee