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2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT S
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$50,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJHEG5P8869777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
$5,575 IN OEM OPTIONS! LOW KM, 172-POINT INSPECTION, NAV, HEATED/COOLED STS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 360 CAM, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED STEERING, PWR LIFTGATE, 4WD, 19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System, 2nd-Row Ventilated Rear Seats, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 950-Watt Amplifier, Active Noise Control System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Deluxe Headliner, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Interactive Display, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, MOPAR Finishing Package, MOPAR Front Splash Guards, MOPAR Paint Protection Film, MOPAR Rear Splash Guards w/Jeep Logo, Nappa Reserve Door Trim, Navigation System, Palermo Leather-Faced Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: CommandView, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 23U Summit Reserve, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1''' Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Summit Reserve, Summit Reserve Badge, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21''' x 9''' Polished Aluminum.
Certification Program Details:
We believe you deserve that '''fresh car feeling,''' so every VALUE+ vehicle gets over $700 in reconditioning that other dealers skip. We invest in your car before you see it, so it's safe, clean, and ready for the road.
Every VALUE+ Vehicle Includes:
* A Fresh Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
* New Engine Air Filter
* New Cabin Air Filter
* New Wiper Blades
* A Precision 4-Wheel Alignment
* A Professional, Full Interior & Exterior Detail
We Go Beyond the Standard, So You Can Drive with Confidence:
* Twice the Safety: We require 2X the Standard for brakes/tires
* Total Confidence: Backed by a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee*.
* Full Transparency: CARFAX History Report and a Market Value Report.
This is all in addition to our comprehensive 172-point inspection. We do the work so you don't have to. See more details below
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT SEATS 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT SEATS 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
$5,575 IN OEM OPTIONS! LOW KM, 172-POINT INSPECTION, NAV, HEATED/COOLED STS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, 360 CAM, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED STEERING, PWR LIFTGATE, 4WD, 19 Speaker McIntosh Audio System, 2nd-Row Ventilated Rear Seats, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 950-Watt Amplifier, Active Noise Control System, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Deluxe Headliner, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front Passenger Interactive Display, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, MOPAR Finishing Package, MOPAR Front Splash Guards, MOPAR Paint Protection Film, MOPAR Rear Splash Guards w/Jeep Logo, Nappa Reserve Door Trim, Navigation System, Palermo Leather-Faced Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: CommandView, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 23U Summit Reserve, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/10.1''' Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Summit Reserve, Summit Reserve Badge, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21''' x 9''' Polished Aluminum.
Certification Program Details:
We believe you deserve that '''fresh car feeling,''' so every VALUE+ vehicle gets over $700 in reconditioning that other dealers skip. We invest in your car before you see it, so it's safe, clean, and ready for the road.
Every VALUE+ Vehicle Includes:
* A Fresh Full Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
* New Engine Air Filter
* New Cabin Air Filter
* New Wiper Blades
* A Precision 4-Wheel Alignment
* A Professional, Full Interior & Exterior Detail
We Go Beyond the Standard, So You Can Drive with Confidence:
* Twice the Safety: We require 2X the Standard for brakes/tires
* Total Confidence: Backed by a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee*.
* Full Transparency: CARFAX History Report and a Market Value Report.
This is all in addition to our comprehensive 172-point inspection. We do the work so you don't have to. See more details below
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT SEATS 23U SUMMIT RESERVE|MOPAR FINISH PK|NAV|HEAT/VENT SEATS 4D Sport Utility Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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$50,998
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee