$28,790+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium AWD w/Red Interior
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium AWD w/Red Interior
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$28,790
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD
Bold styling, advanced technology, and all-weather confidence come together in this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD. Featuring the sought-after Carmine Red interior package, this Sportage stands out from the crowd with a premium, upscale cabin and rugged X-Line styling. Spacious, comfortable, and loaded with safety features, it's the perfect SUV for daily commuting, family road trips, and everything in between.
Features & Options
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- X-Line Appearance Package
- Rare Carmine Red Quilted Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Driver's Seat
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Smart Key with Push-Button Start
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Large Touchscreen Display
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- LED Headlights
- Alloy Wheels
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Spacious Cargo Area
The redesigned Sportage offers exceptional interior room, modern styling, impressive fuel economy, and the confidence of Kia's AWD system. The rare Carmine Red interior adds a luxury feel that truly sets this X-Line apart from the average SUV.
Twin Oaks Auto
Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Windows
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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