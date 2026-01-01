Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=32><strong data-start=0 data-end=32>2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD</strong></p><p data-start=34 data-end=449>Bold styling, advanced technology, and all-weather confidence come together in this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD. Featuring the sought-after <strong data-start=175 data-end=207>Carmine Red interior package</strong>, this Sportage stands out from the crowd with a premium, upscale cabin and rugged X-Line styling. Spacious, comfortable, and loaded with safety features, its the perfect SUV for daily commuting, family road trips, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=451 data-end=473><strong data-start=451 data-end=473>Features & Options</strong></p><ul data-start=474 data-end=1124><li data-section-id=1fz8w48 data-start=474 data-end=498>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine</li><li data-section-id=1g44bjc data-start=499 data-end=522>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li data-section-id=ybdte9 data-start=523 data-end=555>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=xe55nb data-start=556 data-end=583>X-Line Appearance Package</li><li data-section-id=1k7wpj8 data-start=584 data-end=619>Rare Carmine Red Quilted Interior</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=620 data-end=640>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=641 data-end=664>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=do8wta data-start=665 data-end=686>Power Drivers Seat</li><li data-section-id=c3d4h2 data-start=687 data-end=724>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1l1zxep data-start=725 data-end=759>Smart Key with Push-Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1kzjkr0 data-start=760 data-end=774>Remote Start</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=775 data-end=805>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=806 data-end=830>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1fifns6 data-start=831 data-end=858>Large Touchscreen Display</li><li data-section-id=rm4nw8 data-start=859 data-end=876>Rearview Camera</li><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=877 data-end=900>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=ujw8xo data-start=901 data-end=927>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li><li data-section-id=7d05zu data-start=928 data-end=946>Lane Keep Assist</li><li data-section-id=kj07jy data-start=947 data-end=983>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist</li><li data-section-id=1cmj2dq data-start=984 data-end=1009>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=wqpvfk data-start=1010 data-end=1026>LED Headlights</li><li data-section-id=1e35wlb data-start=1027 data-end=1041>Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1it3xh5 data-start=1042 data-end=1054>Roof Rails</li><li data-section-id=365ae8 data-start=1055 data-end=1075>Rear Privacy Glass</li><li data-section-id=cd84zz data-start=1076 data-end=1102>Split Folding Rear Seats</li><li data-section-id=387kau data-start=1103 data-end=1124>Spacious Cargo Area</li></ul><p data-start=1126 data-end=1369>The redesigned Sportage offers exceptional interior room, modern styling, impressive fuel economy, and the confidence of Kias AWD system. The rare Carmine Red interior adds a luxury feel that truly sets this X-Line apart from the average SUV.</p><p data-start=1371 data-end=1418><strong data-start=1371 data-end=1389>Twin Oaks Auto</strong><br data-start=1389 data-end=1392>Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</p><p data-start=1420 data-end=1486 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br>Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br>📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br>📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br>Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2023 Kia Sportage

60,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD w/Red Interior

Watch This Vehicle
14182450

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD w/Red Interior

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1780098758336
  2. 1780098758827
  3. 1780098759265
  4. 1780098759687
  5. 1780098760126
  6. 1780098760580
  7. 1780098760993
  8. 1780098761427
  9. 1780098761845
  10. 1780098762266
  11. 1780098762763
  12. 1780098763185
  13. 1780098763613
  14. 1780098764110
  15. 1780098764529
  16. 1780098764976
  17. 1780098765456
  18. 1780098765916
  19. 1780098766335
  20. 1780098766848
  21. 1780098767301
  22. 1780098767768
  23. 1780098768200
  24. 1780098768692
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$28,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
60,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPVCAFXP7141003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD

Bold styling, advanced technology, and all-weather confidence come together in this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD. Featuring the sought-after Carmine Red interior package, this Sportage stands out from the crowd with a premium, upscale cabin and rugged X-Line styling. Spacious, comfortable, and loaded with safety features, it's the perfect SUV for daily commuting, family road trips, and everything in between.

Features & Options

  • 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • X-Line Appearance Package
  • Rare Carmine Red Quilted Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Driver's Seat
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Smart Key with Push-Button Start
  • Remote Start
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Large Touchscreen Display
  • Rearview Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • LED Headlights
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rails
  • Rear Privacy Glass
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Spacious Cargo Area

The redesigned Sportage offers exceptional interior room, modern styling, impressive fuel economy, and the confidence of Kia's AWD system. The rare Carmine Red interior adds a luxury feel that truly sets this X-Line apart from the average SUV.

Twin Oaks Auto
Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Contact us today for more information or to schedule a test drive.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Own Owner | CLEAN 105,665 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 125,780 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 TECHNIK | S-LINE for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Audi Q5 TECHNIK | S-LINE 124,700 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2023 Kia Sportage