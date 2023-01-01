$69,888+ tax & licensing
866-608-5503
2023 Lexus NX
450h+ 450h+ AWD PLUG-IN | RED INTERIOR
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$69,888
- Stock #: ALP4102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,126 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUG-IN! NAVIGATION! RED INTERIOR! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! POWER LIFT GATE! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Plug-in Cable
✓ Tonneau Cover
✓ Cargo Net
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Red Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2023 Lexus NX 450h+ AWD Ultra White
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
