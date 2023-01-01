Menu
2023 Lincoln Aviator

4,488 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2023 Lincoln Aviator

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386420
  • Stock #: P6725
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC3PGL10665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P6725
  • Mileage 4,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

