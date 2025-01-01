Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

60,097 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle
13257182

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 13257182.762994274?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=18168
  2. 13257182
  3. 13257182
  4. 13257182
  5. 13257182
  6. 13257182
  7. 13257182
  8. 13257182
  9. 13257182
  10. 13257182
  11. 13257182
  12. 13257182
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,097KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K92PBL13467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6X006A
  • Mileage 60,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus RESERVE 60,097 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Equipment Group 200A|INFINITE BLACK METALLIC|EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS|2.0L I4 ECO ENG|8-SPD AUTO|MONOCHROMATIC PKG|CARGO ACCESSORIES/MAT PKG|18 MINI SPARE WHEEL W/TIRE|LINEAR BRUSHED ALUM A for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Equipment Group 200A|INFINITE BLACK METALLIC|EBONY PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS|2.0L I4 ECO ENG|8-SPD AUTO|MONOCHROMATIC PKG|CARGO ACCESSORIES/MAT PKG|18 MINI SPARE WHEEL W/TIRE|LINEAR BRUSHED ALUM A 42,499 KM $66,245 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury ACCIDENT FREE | LOW KM for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury ACCIDENT FREE | LOW KM 84,594 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Lincoln Nautilus