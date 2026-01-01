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2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

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14327882

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8KP9PBL07888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # OFLP7436
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2023 Lincoln Nautilus