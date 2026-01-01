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2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8KP9PBL07888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # OFLP7436
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Oak-Land Ford
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Lincoln Nautilus