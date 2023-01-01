2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$60,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10577001

10577001 Stock #: 1197

1197 VIN: W1KAF4HB2PR068795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1197

Mileage 27,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.