2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

27,000 KM

$60,888

+ tax & licensing
Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

C300 4MATIC Sedan

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

27,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1197
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

2023 Mercedes Benz C300 4Matic, White on Black, Accident Free!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Ambient Lighting, Heads up Display, Parktronic, ESP, Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Traffic Light View, Attention Assist and Many More!!!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

