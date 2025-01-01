$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
S
2023 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BVXPL510452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,407 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2023 Nissan Kicks