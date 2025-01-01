Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY </p><p>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY </p><p>5 PASSENGER SUV, Auto SV, ONE OWNER , LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX VERIFED  BLIND SPOT , BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,  HEATED SEAT,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS</p><p>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST </p><p>CLEAN  CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </p><p>BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY </p><p>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED </p><p>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER </p><p>/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// </p><p>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////</p>

2023 Nissan Kicks

39,867 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Kicks

AUTO SV BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
13154872

2023 Nissan Kicks

AUTO SV BLIND SPOT NO ACCIDENT ONE OWNER LOW KM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1762528394
  2. 1762528394
  3. 1762528395
  4. 1762528395
  5. 1762528395
  6. 1762528395
  7. 1762528395
  8. 1762528394
  9. 1762528395
  10. 1762528395
  11. 1762528395
  12. 1762528395
  13. 1762528395
  14. 1762528395
  15. 1762528395
  16. 1762528395
  17. 1762528395
  18. 1762528395
  19. 1762528395
  20. 1762528395
  21. 1762528395
  22. 1762528396
  23. 1762528396
  24. 1762528395
  25. 1762528395
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,867KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CVXPL530179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3974
  • Mileage 39,867 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY 

5 PASSENGER SUV, Auto SV, ONE OWNER , LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX VERIFED  BLIND SPOT , BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH,  HEATED SEAT,  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS

SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST 

CLEAN  CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED 

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER 

/////////Financing available some conditions apply///// 

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2018 Hyundai Accent AUTO GL NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED CAMERA B-TOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Hyundai Accent AUTO GL NO ACCIDENT SAFETY CERTIFED CAMERA B-TOOTH 155,582 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie NAVIGATION LEATHER 165,500 KM SOLD
Used 2025 Honda CR-V LX AWD ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CERTIFED FACTORY WARR for sale in Oakville, ON
2025 Honda CR-V LX AWD ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CERTIFED FACTORY WARR 8,946 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2023 Nissan Kicks