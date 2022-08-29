$57,950+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS FACELIFTED AND BRAND NEW!!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$57,950
- Listing ID: 9046558
- Stock #: 1-22-211
- VIN: 1N4CZ1CV3PC550355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE LOVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL TYPES AND SIZES. VISIT OUR OAKVILLE SHOWROOM AND ELECTRIFY YOUR COMMUTE TODAY! *
Finished in Gun Metallic on a Black Cloth interior, the Nissan Leaf EV is a powerful step forward for the Japanese manufacturer. Feel more confident, excited and connected with this all electric hatchback! Comes equipped with original charging equipment and the following options:
- 60 kWh Lithium-ion Battery
- e-Pedal
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Active Ride Control
- Hill Hold Assist
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Electronic Parking Brake
- LED Headlights with LED Signature DRL
- ProPILOT Assist
- High Beam Assist
- Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power-adjustable Front Seats
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- 7.0" Multi-touch Control & Information Display and 8.0" Colour Display
- Automatic Temperature Control
- Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start
- Bucket Seats for Driver and Front Passenger
- Quick Charge Port
- 17" Machine-finish Aluminum Alloy Wheels
- Fog Lights
- Nissan Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- All Weather Package (Includes Hybrid Heater System, Heated Side Mirrors, Heated Front, Heated Steering Wheel)
The Nissan Leaf gives you a single charge range of about 240 km with its 60 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 7.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km). Balance of Powertrain Component Warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) and manufacture EV System Coverage (5 years / 100,000 km). Balance of Battery Coverage (8 years / 160,000 km).
