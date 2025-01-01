$27,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
S No Accident Low Km Heated Seats & Steering
2023 Nissan Rogue
S No Accident Low Km Heated Seats & Steering
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,005 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Nissan Rogue S – Modern Compact SUV – No Accident – One Owner – Certified
Mileage: 39,005 km – excellent condition, gently driven
Finance Available
⭐ Key Features:
Interior:
Premium black cloth seating with soft-touch finishes
Spacious, family-friendly cabin with versatile cargo space
Fold-flat rear seats for added practicality
Technology:
8” touchscreen display
Rearview backup camera
Bluetooth® hands-free phone & audio streaming
USB ports for convenient charging & connectivity
Comfort & Convenience:
Heated front seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Push-button start
Adjustable driver’s seat & ample rear passenger room
Performance & Safety:
2.5L 4-cylinder engine – smooth, fuel-efficient performance
Xtronic automatic transmission
Nissan Safety Shield® 360:
• Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
• Blind Spot Warning
• Rear Sensors
• Rear Automatic Braking
• High Beam Assist
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Balance of Nissan factory warranty
Extended warranty packages available upon request
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing>
365-292-6732