<p data-start=99 data-end=245><strong data-start=99 data-end=181>2023 Nissan Rogue S – Modern Compact SUV – No Accident – One Owner – Certified</strong></p><p data-start=99 data-end=245>Mileage: <strong data-start=193 data-end=243>39,005 km – excellent condition, gently driven</strong></p><p data-start=247 data-end=270><strong data-start=247 data-end=268>Finance Available</strong></p><p data-start=272 data-end=293>⭐ <strong data-start=274 data-end=291>Key Features:</strong></p><p data-start=295 data-end=310><strong data-start=295 data-end=308>Interior:</strong></p><ul data-start=311 data-end=478><li data-start=311 data-end=367><p data-start=313 data-end=367>Premium black cloth seating with soft-touch finishes</p></li><li data-start=368 data-end=430><p data-start=370 data-end=430>Spacious, family-friendly cabin with versatile cargo space</p></li><li data-start=431 data-end=478><p data-start=433 data-end=478>Fold-flat rear seats for added practicality</p></li></ul><p data-start=480 data-end=497><strong data-start=480 data-end=495>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=498 data-end=688><li data-start=498 data-end=558><p data-start=500 data-end=558>8” touchscreen display </p></li><li data-start=559 data-end=585><p data-start=561 data-end=585>Rearview backup camera</p></li><li data-start=586 data-end=635><p data-start=588 data-end=635>Bluetooth® hands-free phone & audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=636 data-end=688><p data-start=638 data-end=688>USB ports for convenient charging & connectivity</p></li></ul><p data-start=690 data-end=718><strong data-start=690 data-end=716>Comfort & Convenience:</strong></p><ul data-start=719 data-end=879><li data-start=719 data-end=741><p data-start=721 data-end=741>Heated front seats & Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-start=742 data-end=781><p data-start=744 data-end=781>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=822><p data-start=784 data-end=822>Push-button start</p></li><li data-start=823 data-end=879><p data-start=825 data-end=879>Adjustable driver’s seat & ample rear passenger room</p></li></ul><p data-start=881 data-end=908><strong data-start=881 data-end=906>Performance & Safety:</strong></p><ul data-start=909 data-end=1290><li data-start=909 data-end=972><p data-start=911 data-end=972>2.5L 4-cylinder engine – smooth, fuel-efficient performance</p></li><li data-start=973 data-end=1012><p data-start=975 data-end=1012>Xtronic automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=1013 data-end=1246><p data-start=1015 data-end=1246>Nissan Safety Shield® 360:<br data-start=1041 data-end=1044 />• Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection<br data-start=1102 data-end=1105 />• Blind Spot Warning<br data-start=1128 data-end=1131 />• Rear Sensors<br data-start=1190 data-end=1193 />• Rear Automatic Braking<br data-start=1220 data-end=1223 />• High Beam Assist</p></li><li data-start=1247 data-end=1290><p data-start=1249 data-end=1290>Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Controls</p></li></ul><p data-start=1292 data-end=1306><strong data-start=1292 data-end=1304>Warranty</strong></p><p> </p><ul data-start=1307 data-end=1399><li data-start=1307 data-end=1345><p data-start=1309 data-end=1345>Balance of Nissan factory warranty</p></li><li data-start=1346 data-end=1399><p data-start=1348 data-end=1399>Extended warranty packages available upon request</p></li></ul>

$27,500

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
39,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AB9PC876325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 17" Alloy

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
