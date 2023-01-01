$53,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
2023 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-893-1342
$53,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range, One Owner, No Accidents!
The Vehicle is Loaded with Navigation, Moonroof, FSD Capability, Standard Autopilot, Standard Connectivity, Alcantara Door Cards, Premium Sound, 360 Camera and Many More!!!
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
