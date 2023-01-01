Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range, One Owner, No Accidents! The Vehicle is Loaded with Navigation, Moonroof, FSD Capability, Standard Autopilot, Standard Connectivity, Alcantara Door Cards, Premium Sound, 360 Camera and Many More!!! 345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2 For an appointment call (647)893-1342

2023 Tesla Model 3

30,000 KM

Details Description

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10686333
  2. 10686333
  3. 10686333
  4. 10686333
  5. 10686333
  6. 10686333
  7. 10686333
  8. 10686333
  9. 10686333
  10. 10686333
  11. 10686333
  12. 10686333
  13. 10686333
  14. 10686333
  15. 10686333
  16. 10686333
  17. 10686333
  18. 10686333
  19. 10686333
  20. 10686333
Contact Seller

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
30,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB4PF467691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range, One Owner, No Accidents!

The Vehicle is Loaded with Navigation, Moonroof, FSD Capability, Standard Autopilot, Standard Connectivity, Alcantara Door Cards, Premium Sound, 360 Camera and Many More!!!

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW FX4 for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW FX4 90,000 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC COUPE for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC COUPE 28,000 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE350 4MATIC for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE350 4MATIC 93,000 KM $51,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2023 Tesla Model 3