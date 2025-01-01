$36,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
2023 Tesla Model 3
2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric compact sedan known for its sleek design, impressive performance and advanced technology features. It includes a minimal interior with a larger touchscreen display. Overall, Tesla Model 3 aims to provide a premium electric driving experience with cutting-edge innovation.
Features include :
- Premium leather interior
- Wood trim
- Side view camera
- Rear parking camera
- Apple car play
- Android auto
- Glass roof
- Heated seats
- Wireless phone charger
- Frameless door
- Power seats
- Lane assist system
- Alloys
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Premium Autos
Email Premium Autos
Premium Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-580-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-580-9577