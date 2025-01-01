Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong>2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric compact sedan known for its sleek design, impressive performance and advanced technology features. It includes a minimal interior with a larger touchscreen display. Overall, Tesla Model 3  aims to provide a premium electric driving experience with cutting-edge innovation.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Features include :</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Premium leather interior</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Wood trim</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Side view camera</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Rear parking camera</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Apple car play</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Android auto</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Glass roof</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Heated seats</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Wireless phone charger</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Frameless door</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Power seats</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Lane assist system</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Alloys</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737675446460_7176894999288743 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2

905-580-9577

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,250 KM

The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric compact sedan known for its sleek design, impressive performance and advanced technology features. It includes a minimal interior with a larger touchscreen display. Overall, Tesla Model 3  aims to provide a premium electric driving experience with cutting-edge innovation.

Features include :

- Premium leather interior

- Wood trim

- Side view camera

- Rear parking camera

- Apple car play

- Android auto

- Glass roof

- Heated seats

- Wireless phone charger

- Frameless door

- Power seats

- Lane assist system

- Alloys

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!

When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself.

Premium Autos

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577

Premium Autos

905-580-9577

