$36,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model 3
***LOW KM's*** 2023 Tesla Model 3 |LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
2023 Tesla Model 3
***LOW KM's*** 2023 Tesla Model 3 |LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,010 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS
The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric compact sedan known for its sleek design, impressive performance and advanced technology features. It includes a minimal interior with a larger touchscreen display. Overall, Tesla Model 3 aims to provide a premium electric driving experience with cutting-edge innovation.
Features include:
- Premium leather interior
- Wood trim
- Side view camera
- Rear parking camera
- Apple car play
- Android auto
- Glass roof
- Heated seats
- Wireless phone charger
- Frameless door
- Power seats
- Lane assist system
- Alloys
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
Vehicles can be certified for an extra $1,499. Without certification, the vehicle is considered undriveable according to OMVIC regulations. Please confirm all the details with our sales associates in person.
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Premium Autos
Email Premium Autos
Premium Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-580-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-580-9577