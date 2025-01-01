Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong>2023 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE|LEATHER INTERIOR|LANE ASSIST|GLASS ROOF|ALLOYS</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The 2023 Tesla Model 3 is an all-electric compact sedan known for its sleek design, impressive performance and advanced technology features. It includes a minimal interior with a larger touchscreen display. Overall, Tesla Model 3 aims to provide a premium electric driving experience with cutting-edge innovation.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Features include:</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Premium leather interior</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Wood trim</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Side view camera</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Rear parking camera</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Apple car play</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Android auto</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Glass roof</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Heated seats</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Wireless phone charger</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Frameless door</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Power seats</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Lane assist system</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Alloys</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737855932566_05878078151823729 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins! </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Vehicles can be certified for an extra $1,499. Without certification, the vehicle is considered undriveable according to OMVIC regulations. Please confirm all the details with our sales associates in person.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>When you choose Premium Autos in Oakville, youre selecting premium service backed by quality, transparency, and a trusted automotive legacy. Visit us today and experience the difference for yourself!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737855932566_635361327198879 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Digital Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.00 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
Dual Motor: Fr AC Induction/Rr AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 534 km estimated range
11.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 82 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

