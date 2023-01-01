Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota 4Runner

6,149 KM

Details Description Features

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota 4Runner

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 7-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD 7-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9739336
  2. 9739336
  3. 9739336
  4. 9739336
  5. 9739336
  6. 9739336
  7. 9739336
  8. 9739336
  9. 9739336
  10. 9739336
  11. 9739336
  12. 9739336
  13. 9739336
  14. 9739336
  15. 9739336
  16. 9739336
  17. 9739336
  18. 9739336
  19. 9739336
  20. 9739336
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,149KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739336
  • Stock #: 23206A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23206A
  • Mileage 6,149 KM

Vehicle Description

23206A

7-PASSENGER! POWER MOONROOF! LEATHER SEATS! RUNNING BOARDS! HEATED STEERING! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Tonneau Cover

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ 7-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black w/Grey Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2023 Toyota 4Runner 4WD Classic Silver Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V LX B...
 104,810 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V LX B...
 18,949 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 102,381 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory