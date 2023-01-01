Menu
2023 Toyota Camry

3,831 KM

Details Description Features

$37,488

+ tax & licensing
$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2023 Toyota Camry

2023 Toyota Camry

SE

2023 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,488

+ taxes & licensing

3,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10059729
  Stock #: LP3313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP3313
  • Mileage 3,831 KM

Vehicle Description

LP3313

HEATED SEATS! FABRIC W/LEATHER SEATS! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Fabric w/Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Driver Seat

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2023 Toyota Camry SE Midnight Black Metallic

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

