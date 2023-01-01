$37,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2023 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,488
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10059729
- Stock #: LP3313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP3313
- Mileage 3,831 KM
Vehicle Description
LP3313
HEATED SEATS! FABRIC W/LEATHER SEATS! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY!
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Fabric w/Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Driver Seat
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
2023 Toyota Camry SE Midnight Black Metallic
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
